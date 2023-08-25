Crestview gets big win, Lancers win too

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 New Bremen 2

CONVOY — A rematch of last year’s Division IV state semifinal turned into a five-set thriller at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Thursday night, as Crestview rallied to defeat defending Division IV state champion New Bremen 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10. When the two teams met in the state semis, New Bremen swept to a straight set victory.

“It was an amazing environment to compete in so early in the season,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “I am so proud of these girls as they battled from beginning to end and played with so much grit. We knew we had our work cut out for us, but wow, I loved their determination and fight for every point. We loved the support from our students and Crestview community.”

Cali Gregory had a banner night with team highs of 21 kills and 13 assists, plus seven blocks and three aces on 13-14 serves. Adelyn Figley had 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks, while Ellie Kline led the Lady Knights with 19 digs. Myia Etzler finished with nine kills and Emily Lichtle had 12 assists.Josie Kulwicki and Kaci Gregory finished with seven digs each.

Crestview (2-0) will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 0

HAVILAND — Lincolnview improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 road win over Wayne Trace on Thursday.

Ashlyn Price led the Lady Lancers with 11 kills and 17 digs, while Kaylyn Gerold had 22 assists. Allie Miller and Emma Bowersock had 12 and 10 digs respectively and the duo each recorded a pair of aces.

Lincolnview will host Antwerp on Saturday and Wayne Trace will travel to Liberty Center on Monday.