Lincolnview Board of Education hears various updates

Six new staff members were introduced during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview school board. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Economic development in Van Wert County, specifically the Mega Site, was a topic of discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Executive Director Brent Stevens addressed the board and while he didn’t divulge names, he said he’s received a lot of interest in the site adjacent to U.S. 30 in Van Wert. While the 1,550 acre site is in the Van Wert city limits, it’s also in the Lincolnview school district.

“If and when he can get a company to come to the Mega Site, then our board will have to sit down with him and other dignitaries to talk about tax abatements and all the things that go with that,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said.

During his report to the board, Snyder said the elementary renovation project is all but complete, with some remaining work set to take place during fair week, when students are out of school.

“Next Wednesday we’re going to install a new glass wall at the elementary entrance area and get more secure,” he said.

He also said the Northwest Conference has given Delphos St. John’s a September 1 deadline to decide whether or not to leave the Midwest Athletic Conference for the NWC. Ada and Leipsic are leaving the conference.

“We expect to hear by fair time the direction they want to go,” Snyder stated.

New staff members were introduced to the board and several employment agreements were approved, including Lainey Spear, student latchkey assistant; Becky Emrick and Gregory Roberts, part-time bus drivers; Zoey Schaadt, kindergarten aide; Ronda Pollock, cook and Holden Cheek, custodian.

A number of supplemental or personal services contracts were given approval including Robert Balyeat, head varsity wrestling coach; Jarred Sawyer, junior high wrestling coach; Eric Giessler, assistant varsity baseball coach; Keli Ralston, seventh grade baseball coach; Matt Hernandez, volunteer soccer coach; Alison Hammons, junior high cheerleading advisor, and Tonia Verville, elementary newspaper advisor.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

Bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Agreements with Van Wert City Schools for the CEO program and the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

Elementary workbook bills and class fees, along with Latchkey program fees.

Board President Eric Germann as the voting delegate to the 2023 Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference.

The board accepted an anonymous $2,000 donation for the continuation of the Heritage Scholarship Fund.

Before adjourning, board members met in executive session to discuss details of security arrangements and emergency response protocols.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.