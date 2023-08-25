Non-profit officials hold discussion

Submitted information

The Creative Economy in Northwest Ohio took center stage for shared conversation on Wednesday, August 23, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The Creative Economy includes the jobs represented by non-profit organizations, their production partners, and the economic stimulus from tourism that results.

A group discussion was held by the people pictured above. Photo submitted

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events welcomed State Representative Roy Klopfenstein and Angela Meleca of Creative Ohio to share insights on the impact of the live performing arts and fine arts in the region. Other attendees (pictured above) included Michelle Agler, VWAPAF Hospitality and Facility Director; Tafi Stober, VWAPAF Executive Director; Angela Meleca, Creative Ohio Executive Director; Seth Baker, VWCF CEO; Laney Nofer, VWCF Director of Philanthropy, 82nd District State Representative Roy Klopfenstein; Gary Taylor, VWAPAF Board Member; Brooke Feurst, Wassenberg Executive Director: Quincy Thompson, VWAPAF Marketing Director, and Thad Lichtensteiger (not pictured).

The Van Wert County Foundation’s supporting creative organizations include the Wassenberg Art Center and the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation. Both organizations support the purpose of making Van Wert a creative and cultural destination for both residents and guests.