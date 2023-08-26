McComb overwhelms Crestview 55-13

VW independent sports

MCCOMB — Crestview was no match for poweful McComb, falling 55-13 in non-conference action on Friday.

The Panthers, who finished No. 2 in Division VII in the final Associated Press poll of 2022, improved to 2-0, while Crestview dropped to 1-1.

McComb led 13-6 after the first quarter then expanded the lead to 33-13 by halftime. Braxton Leeth scored on a seven yard run in the first quarter and Jaret Harting had a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Panthers added a pair of third quarter touchdowns and led 48-13 entering the final period.

McComb quarterback Blake Wittenmyer was 4-for-5 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Braxton Althauser had 19 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns, plus two receptions for 77 yards.

Harting, who stepped in at quarterback after Bryson Penix was injured on the first play of the game, finished with 13 carries for 128 yards and was 8-of-12 passing for 40 yards. He had three touchdowns called back by penalties. Leeth added 70 yards on 12 carries.

The Knights will play at Wayne Trace on Friday.