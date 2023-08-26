Parker pushes Cougars by Bath 64-42

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Brylen Parker accounted for nine touchdowns and Van Wert christened the new artificial turf at the new look Eggerss Stadium with a 64-42 shootout win over Bath in the Western Buckeye League opener on Friday. The victory extended Van Wert’s home winning streak to 20 games.

Parker ran for five scores and passed for four more. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 415 yards and had 21 carries for 171 yards. A sixth rushing touchdown (63 yards, first quarter) was wiped out by a holding call.

Brylen Parker (7) made five trips to the end zone vs. Bath. He had a sixth touchdown called back, but he added four touchdown passes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert trailed 21-7 early in the second quarter but entered halftime tied 35-35. The Cougars then seized control in the third quarter with a two touchdown scoring advantage. After an exchange of punts, Van Wert moved 44 yards in five plays and scored on an eight yard run by Parker, then after forcing another Bath punt, the Cougars took over at their own 22 and scored 50-yard pass from Parker to Reese Krugh. Another key moment came on the next drive, when the Wildcats drove to the Van Wert seven, only to be turned away on downs. The Cougars marched 93 yards in 10 plays and scored on a two yard run by Parker, who then added the two point conversion after a bobbled snap to push the lead to 57-35.

“I thought we did a good job defensively coming out after the half,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We just weren’t getting to our gaps so we started bringing pressure and started playing man in the secondary. Once we got stops it really turned to our favor.”

Van Wert’s final score came with 7:04 left in the game, when Parker connected with Conner Campbell, who tightroped the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. Campbell finished with nine receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Bath led 14-7 after the first quarter, with Van Wert’s touchdown coming on a 53-yard strike from Parker to Krugh, who went on to finish with four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcat lead was stretched to 21-7 when Skylar Lhamon raced in from four yards out less than 90 seconds into the second quarter.

The Cougars tied the game 21-21 with a 19-yard touchdown run by Parker and a seven yard pass from Parker to Campbell.

“Back in early August when things didn’t go right in practice you would get some bickering and things like that,” Recker said. “We had numerous penalties and they never got on each other it was always ‘next play.’ The way they handled that adversity tonight and it was awesome.”

Bath answered immediately with a 78-yard scoring pass from Zach Welsch to Ethan Cole, making it 28-21. Parker added a 31-yard touchdown sprint and a 10-yard touchdown run to give Van Wert a 35-28 lead, but the Wildcats tied the game with a one yard touchdown run by Welsch, who went on to finish 10-of-21 for 175 yards, plus three rushing touchdowns. Mikey Hale gashed the Cougar defense for 191 yards on 23 carries, including 156 yards by halftime.

The Cougars will host Celina on Friday.

“We had a great practice on Wednesday but we need to practice better on Monday and Tuesday when we’re putting in the game plan offensively and defensively so we don’t have the mistakes,” Recker said of preparing for the Bulldogs. “We can’t make mistakes against Celina…we found that out last year when they were up 7-0. We can’t just waltz in and think we’re going to win so hopefully we’re more focused.”

Conner Campbell (3) gets a block from Colin Haggerty (9) and heads downfield. Bob Barnes photo

Scoring summary

First quarter

B (8:02) – Keaton Vernon 1-yard run (kick blocked)

VW (7:15) – Brylen Parker 53-yard pass to Reese Krugh (Griff McCracken kick)

B (1:09) – Zach Welsch 11-yard run (Skylar Lhamon run)

Second quarter

B (10:39) – Skylar Lhamon 4-yard run (Isaac Walls kick)

VW (7:12) – Brylen Parker 7-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (5:01) – Brylen Parker 19-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

B (4:08) Zach Welsch 78-yard pass to Ethan Cole (Isaac Walls kick)

VW (3:08) – Brylen Parker 31-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (2:44) – Brylen Parker 10-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

B (:11) – Zach Welsch 1-yard run (Isaac Walls kick)

Third quarter

VW (7:55) – Brylen Parker 8-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (3:46) – Brylen Parker 50-yard pass to Reese Krugh (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (9:33) – Brylen Parker 41-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

B (3:03) – Zach Welsch 6-yard run (Isaac Walls kick)