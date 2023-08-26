Price returns as MSVW executive director

VW independent staff

A familiar face is returning to lead Main Street Van Wert.

Mitch Price has been named as the organization’s new executive director. The announcement was made Friday on Main Street Van Wert’s Facebook page.

“I am so excited to be welcomed back,” Price said. “Our downtown is a vibrant place to be and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help be a part of it.”

He’s expected to return in mid-September.

Price previously served in the same capacity from July of 2018 until December of 2021. He’s replacing Joe Dray, who was hired after Price left for a job in the financial sector. Dray resigned last month to pursue other employment opportunities, and Channing Wannemacher was named interim executive director.