Rotarian awards…

Van Wert Rotary Club has recognized Rotarians Adam Ries with First Federal of Van Wert, Seth Baker with Van Wert County Foundation and Kevin Matthews with Van Wert County Council on Aging with the Rotary District 6600 Avenues of Service citation. The citation is presented to select Rotarians as a recognition for service in their communities. Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization. For more information regarding Van Wert Rotary Club, contact Linda Stutz at lindavote41@gmail.com or 419.605.2925, and like and follow the club on Facebook.