Vantage honors Practical Nursing students

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center recently honored six students in the Adult Education Practical Nursing Program by holding a special pinning ceremony, which highlighted the graduates’ efforts, success and dedication to the nursing profession as they advance in their careers.

Vantage Adult Education Director Angie Fahy opened the program and welcomed family and friends who attended the ceremony in support of the graduates, while Superintendent Rick Turner commended the students for their hard work and dedication to their career goals and continued training.

During the ceremony, Practical Nursing Administrator Erin Askins highlighted that the pinning ceremony is a nursing school tradition.

Vantage Adult Education 2023 Licensed Practical Nurse graduating class members include Brittany Silance (Van Wert), Madison Jenkins (Delphos), Brianna Fair (Venedocia), Coty Baer (Van Wert), Madison Geise (Van Wert), and Alyssa Hileman (Woodburn, IN.). Photo submitted

“The pin itself has an oil lamp, which symbolizes the oil lamp used by Florence Nightingale, who was the founder of nursing,” she said. “The nursing pin symbolizes that those who wear the pin will follow Florence Nightingale’s lead as a nurse. The nursing pin proves that these ladies have what it takes to provide competent and compassionate care to the people in our communities.”

Class speaker and graduate Brianna Fair also delivered a speech and shared her experience as a nursing student.

“We have all worked very hard to get here today and we are happy that we are surrounded by people who we care about the most,” Fair said.

She also quoted Florence Nightingale by saying, “Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses…we must be learning all of our lives.”

Special awards were presented by Practical Nursing Instructor Sara Beining to students who achieved the highest test scores in the following categories: Brittany Silance, highest score for HESI Fundamentals of Nursing exam and HESI Maternity Exam; Coty Baer, highest score for HESI exit exam; Alyssa Hileman, highest score for HESI Medical-Surgical exam and HESI Pediatrics exam, and Madison Jenkins highest score for HESI Pharmacology exam.

During the pinning ceremony, family members of the graduates were welcomed to present the students with the practical nursing graduate pins. The 2023 Licensed Practical Nurse graduating class includes: Brittany Silance (Van Wert), Madison Jenkins (Delphos), Brianna Fair (Venedocia), Coty Baer (Van Wert), Madison Geise (Van Wert), and Alyssa Hileman (Woodburn, IN).

Closing remarks were delivered by Sara Beining, Practical Nursing instructor.

“This pinning ceremony is a symbol of the student’s hard work and dedication that they have put into their classes, lab, and clinicals this past year,” Beining stated. “Throughout this program, we’ve witnessed firsthand the growth of each individual student and their ability to rise to the occasion in a way that nursing professionals are expected to do. As all your wildest dreams are coming true, I hope you remember where you came from. I hope you are fearless in beginning your nursing careers and continue to feed your passion for nursing because I know you are ready for it.”

Among the Practical Nursing graduates were their families and friends, Adult Education Director Angie Fahy, Superintendent Rick Turner, Practical Nursing Administrator Erin Askins, LPN-RN Transition Administrator Jean Sullivan, and Nursing Instructors Sara Beining, Brook Crosby, Kimberly Fowler, and Madeline Schroeder.

A special thank you was mentioned of the following hosting clinical facilities of this year’s graduating class: Vancrest Health Care, Van Wert Manor, OhioHealth Van Wert, Ridgeview Behavioral Health, Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Wee Care Learning Center, and the following local school districts; Crestview, Parkway, Wayne Trace, and Van Wert.

Classes will begin for the Class of 2024 on September 5. The Practical Nursing program consists of 1,318 hours completed in 11 months, with clinical and laboratory components. Clinical experiences will take place at local hospitals and long-term care facilities. After earning their LPN License and completing a minimum of 750 hours as an experienced LPN, students will then have a direct pathway into the Vantage LPN-RN Transition program. Classes for the 2024-2026 LPN-RN Program will begin August 29, 2024.

For more information about the Vantage Adult Education Practical Nursing program, click here.