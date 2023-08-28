Bomb squad summoned to York Twp.

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and the Allen County Bomb Squad were dispatched to a York Township location after old grenades were found in a barn.

Deputies arrived at the Ohio 709 scene at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, followed by the bomb squad. The devices were determined to be military smoke grenades and one that contained CS Gas (tear gas).

The bomb squad destroyed four smoke grenades due to them being deteriorated along with the CS canister due to it not having a fuse. The remainder of the items were packaged and removed from the property.