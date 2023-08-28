Crime Stoppers looking for information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve this crime, which occurred in the city last month.

On July 1, the victim went to the ATM at Van Wert Savings Bank on S. Shannon St. and mistakenly left her debit card in the machine. Approximately 15 minutes later, a dark-colored small-sized Chevrolet pickup truck pulled up to the ATM. The male driver took the debit card from the machine and used it to make purchases at other locations.

Law enforcement officers are looking for information on this truck and/or the driver.

Law enforcement officers are trying to identify the male driving the truck or the owner of the truck, which has a toolbox and a small rack above the toolbox.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If the information helps to solve the case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.

