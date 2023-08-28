Fast facts about the 167th annual Van Wert County Fair

Confederate Railroad will perform at the Van Wert County Fair on Thursday. It’s the first of two concerts, with the other being the Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer on Saturday. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 167th annual Van Wert County Fair will begin its seven day run at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Here are some fast facts about the fair.

Daily admission and hours

Daily admission is $10 for those 13 and older and free for children 12 and under. The gates will open at 8 a.m. each day and the midway will open at 10 a.m. daily. The fair will close at midnight each day.

Special days

Wednesday, August 30, is Senior Citizens Day at the Van Wert County Fair. Anyone 60 and over will be admitted free of charge until 4 p.m. Free donuts and will be served from 8:45-11:30 a.m. at the Midway Entertainment Tent at the northwest corner of the Commercial Building and free bingo will be offered in the Gospel Tent from 1:30-3:30 p.m. “People mover” wagons will be running throughout the day.

Thursday, August 31, is Veterans Day. Veterans and their spouses will be admitted free of charge and can enjoy the Confederate Railroad concert for free. Veterans must show military ID. A Veterans Day program will be held at 11 a.m. in the Paddock Area. Ham and beans will be served starting at 5 p.m. near the Little Red School House.

Saturday, September 2, is First Responders Day. First responders will be admitted free of charge all day.

Food, vendors, games, rides

A wide assortment of food, games and rides will be offered, along with a variety of different vendors. Ride availability, times and prices are dictated by the ride vendor, Jessop Amusements Inc.

Lunch passes

Those who want fair food for lunch during the work day are in luck – Tuesday-Friday, simply pay the daily gate admission and receive a lunch card between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be sure to leave by 2 p.m., turn the lunch card in and you’ll get your admission charge refunded. You will not be able to get hand stamped.

Grandstand events

Tuesday – Harness racing at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Cheerleading competition at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday – Harness racing at 12 p.m., Confederate Railroad concert at 6:30 p.m.

Friday – OSTPA tractor pulls.

Saturday – Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – Motocross at 1 p.m., ABAR Rodeo at 8 p.m.

Monday – Harness racing at 11 a.m., thoroughbred racing at 3 p.m., demolition derby at 6 p.m.

More information on daily events and livestock shows can be found online at vanwertcountyfair.com.