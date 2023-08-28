Help with child care is now available

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — With a new school year underway, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder is reminding parents Ohio has resources to help them find a child care program that meets their needs. ODJFS can also provide financial assistance to eligible families to assist with child care costs.

“With school starting and summer’s end close at hand, parents may be looking for a change in child care or may need it for the first time,” said Damschroder. “Our search tool lets parents find the right type of child care setting that meets their needs.”

The search tool at childcaresearch.ohio.gov allows Ohioans to search available early care or educational programs by provider type (home-based, a center, or school-based), location, hours of operation, quality rating, accreditations, and services provided. A map-based search is also

available.

“Every family is different, and parents want information and options to find the provider that is right for their child,” said Kara Wente, Director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “The child care search tool makes it easier for parents to find the child care setting that meets their family’s need so they can feel confident while at work or going to school.”

Families may also be eligible for Publicly Funded Child Care (PFCC). PFCC offers financial assistance for eligible parents and caretakers to help with child care costs while they work, go to school, or receive job training. Financial eligibility is based on 142 percent of the poverty level or 150 percent if they are the parent of a child with special needs. Parents can apply at https://jfs.ohio.gov/child-care. County job and family services agency can assist with applying for PFCC.