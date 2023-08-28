Mayoral race back down to three people

VW independent staff

It appears the race for Van Wert mayor is back to three candidates.

According to the Van Wert County Board of Elections website, nominating petitions submitted by Robert Myers were ruled invalid, meaning his name won’t appear on the November 7 ballot. Myers could still file as a write-in candidate, but only if he files a declaration of intent by 4 p.m. today.

The Van Wert mayoral race currently includes incumbent Ken Markward and challengers Linda Agler-Evans and Frederick Fisher.