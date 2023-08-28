Monday Mailbag: WBL, DSJ and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the Western Buckeye League, Delphos St. John’s, run defense, Crestview volleyball, and Pigskin Pick’Em.

Q: I know it’s just been two weeks but what in the world is going on in the Western Buckeye League? Wapakoneta and St. Marys are 0-2 and it seems like things are topsy-turvy. What are your thoughts? Name withheld upon request

A: Wapakoneta has played two very tough opponents in Marion Local and Defiance and they have a pair of three point losses to show for it. Personally, I think the Redskins will be just fine, although they need to win out and get some help if they want to repeat at WBL champions.

Defiance struggled in recent years but Travis Cooper has the program on the right track. I thought coming into the season the Bulldogs could be a WBL contender and while there’s a long way to go, that appears to be the case. By the way, Defiance will host Van Wert in Week No. 4.

I’m a little surprised by St. Marys Memorial. I know the Roughriders suffered some key graduation losses but an 0-2 start is surprising. Things don’t get any easier for St. Marys – they’ll host Defiance this Friday, then travel to rival Wapakoneta in Week No. 4.

Q: What are your thoughts on Delphos St. John’s joining the NWC? Will it happen or not? Name withheld upon request

A: Personally, I think the Blue Jays would be a great fit in the NWC in terms of competitiveness and in terms of proximity to other schools. But that’s for the powers-to-be to decide.

I think I know which way this is going to go but I’m not comfortable saying it in a setting such as this. It doesn’t seem appropriate while the decision is being made. However, we should know soon what’s happening – the NWC has given Delphos St. John’s deadline of September 1 to make a decision.

Q: Van Wert has struggled against the run during the first two games? Is this going to be a problem all season? Name withheld upon request

A: I believe we’ll see improvement as the season goes along. Yes, the defense did struggle at times in the first two games but also got stops when needed in those games. Don’t forget, the Cougars are replacing all four starters up front from last year’s team. I’ve seen flashes of good things from the new unit and like I said, they should continue to improve.

Q: What is the potential for Crestview’s volleyball team this season? Name withheld upon request

A: Thursday’s win over New Bremen showed this team is capable of competing with anyone. Of course, it’s a long season and the Lady Knights have a challenging schedule ahead but this is a team with a great coach in Tammy Gregory and a lot of talent. I’d say the sky is the limit for Crestview.

Q: I’m just curious – what factors go into your “Pigskin Pick’Em”? It seems like you miss more than you hit. Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re asking if I sit down and crunch numbers for hours on end, the answer is no. I do take into account current records, strengths and weaknesses and notable injuries. Sometimes I go with a gut feeling and sometimes it doesn’t pan out. As far as missing more than I hit, I shoot for at least 80 percent correct each week and the last few seasons I finished right around that mark, so I’m not sure how you’re coming up with more misses than hits. It’s all there to see each week.

The Monday Mailbag will be off for Labor Day, September 4, but will return Monday, September 11.