Salvation Army gets help from Elks Lodge

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army of Van Wert for their Wednesday free lunch program. The money comes from a Spotlight Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the foundation are made each year by almost one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

Salvation Army Major Deb Wagner receives a $1,000 check from Mike Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted

With food prices rising and many still unemployed, there is a need now, more than ever to assist those who need a helping hand. The Wednesday lunch program relies on donations of money as well as food items. They are presently serving between 300-350 meals per week. The Wednesday free lunch program serves free lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the Salvation Army with this important service for the community.