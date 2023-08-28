VW boys 1st, girls 3rd

With an individual champion and four runners in the top eight, the Van Wert boys opened the new cross country season by winning the Blue Jay Invitational at Stadium Park in Delphos on Saturday. Owen Scott took the individual title in 15:07.74. Drew Laudick and John Kramer finished fourth and fifth (16:03, 16:31.43), and Rylan Miller placed eighth (16:37.87). The Lady Cougars finished third behind Kenton and Delphos St. John’s, and were led by Harmony Schuerman, who finished 12th (20:46.11). Noelle Byrum and Alyssa Knittle were 14th and 15th (20:49.84, 21:00.75) and Lexi Deitemeyer gave Van Wert four runners in the top 18 (21:37.43). The course was a bit shorter than the standard 3K (2.87). Van Wert will compete at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday. Photos courtesy of Kimberly Laudick