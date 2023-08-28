VW independent weekend roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 0

Lincolnview won for the fourth time in four matches with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 victory on Saturday.

Ashlyn Price and Emma Bowersock each had eight kills, while Brooklyn Byrne finished with six kills and six blocks. Allie Miller had 22 digs and Kaylyn Gerold recorded 23 assists. Beth Hughes had four of Lincolnview’s eight aces.

The Lancers (4-0) will play at Continental today.

Tennis

Bath 5 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Van Wert was swept by Bath 5-0 on Saturday.

At first singles, Bath’s Anne Oliver defeated Mandy Burenga 2-6, 6-0, 6-1, and Keslie Carlson topped Sophie Gearhart 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 at second singles. In a hard fought third singles match, Maddie Cheney beat Carolina Zappa 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Bath’s first doubles team of Tea Siebert and Allyson Harnishfeger swept Van Wert’s Lea Hoersten and Lilie Mull 6-0, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Live Oliver and Briley Kaple beat Brooke Young and Kelta Cowan 6-1, 6-2.

Van Wert (0-4, 0-2 WBL) will play four road matches this week – at Wapakoneta today, at Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday, at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday and at the Elida Invitational on Saturday.

Soccer

Miller City 2 Lincolnview 1

MILLER CITY — In a match rescheduled from Thusday, the Wildcats defeated the Lancers 2-1 on Saturday. Jackson Evans scored Lincolnview’s goal.

The Lancers (0-2) will play back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, at home against New Knoxville and at Lima Central Catholic.

Football

Delphos St. John’s 42 Lima Central Catholic 40

DELPHOS — TJ Werts capped off a 99-yard drive with an 11-yard run in the closing seconds, giving Delphos St. John’s a thrilling 42-40 win over Lima Central Catholic at Stadium Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays trailed 40-28 with 8:30 left to go in the game. Werts also scored on a 1-yard run earlier in the quarter.

Delphos St. John’s (2-0) will open MAC play at home against Versailles on Friday, while Lima Central Catholic will travel to Carey the same night.