Volunteers steal the show…

The Annual Van Wert Live Volunteer Banquet took center stage at The Niswonger on Tuesday, August 22. Over 144 volunteers along with the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board and Staff enjoyed a delicious dinner catered by Black Angus Tavern & Grill and decadent desserts by Kandy Saunier. Laughter and light-hearted conversation filled the auditorium as memories past and discussions of future concerts were shared.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center opened in 2007 and is now in it’s seventeenth year of operation. From before the very first day, special supporters from near and far realized the impact that the crown jewel venue would have on the region. They joined in support to be part of the cultural, community, and economic impact made possible by the stage. Today, many of the original volunteers are still serving. And to that esteemed group, many have joined. We honor them with a poem that speaks to their selfless service.

144 voluntters were honored during a banquet held last week. Photos submitted

The Selfless Souls

The world is filled with selfless souls,

Who work for others, to make them whole,

Their hearts are full, of kindness and compassion

And they give their all, without seeking their own satisfaction.

Volunteers, they are, with hearts so bright,

Giving their time, day and night,

To help others, in need and strife,

And bring hope and joy, to each life.

Their selflessness, a gift so rare,

A shining light, beyond compare,

For they give their all, with love and care,

And expect nothing, in return, to share.

Their sacrifice, a love that shines through,

Their service, a blessing to all, anew,

Their kindness, a treasure that forever aligns,

A spirit so pure, that forever entwines.

For the volunteers, the world is their stage,

And their acts of kindness, a lasting heritage,

They make a difference, one life at a time,

And inspire us all, to be sublime.

Their selflessness, a reminder that love abounds,

In every heart, and in every sound,

That the world is a better place to be,

When we give our all, to make others free.

So let us honor, the selfless souls,

Who work for others, to make them whole,

And thank them, for all they do,

For their love, and care, so true.

For the world needs more, of their selflessness,

To bring hope, to every distress,

To light the way, to a better place,

And show us all, how to embrace.

Embrace the love, and the care so rare,

And become a selfless soul, so fair,

For the world needs more, of their spirit,

So help us thank them so that they may hear it.

The Van Wert Live volunteers represent our community to a region of guests whose impression of our small music city is the first person that they see when they enter the Grand Lobby doors. Each volunteer understands their purpose and they shine in their service. We applaud them for making Van Wert an entertainment destination. There is rarely a positive review that does not merit this truth. Please help us thank them for all that they do.