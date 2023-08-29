David Calvin Myers

David Calvin Myers, 84, of Ohio City, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

Dave is survived by his wife of 59 years, Caroline Ann Myers, of Ohio City; son, Tracey (Angie) Myers of Centerburg; daughter, Deb (Danelle) McCoy of Ohio City; son, Dan (Tina) Myers of Ohio City; daughter, Becky (Brad) Heth of Ohio City; brother, Keith Myers of Ohio City, Ohio; sister, Judy (John) Tumbleson of Wren; 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alva and John Myers, and three sisters, Edna Ridenour, Georgia McMillion, and Minnie Andrews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana. Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 1, at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Saturday, also at the funeral home.

