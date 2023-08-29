Fleming gives update on road projects

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It won’t be long before more road work begins in Van Wert.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming updated city council on Monday and said milling and paving is slated to begin the day after Labor Day, September 5, with work tentatively scheduled to be complete around September 15, weather permitting. The streets on the list to be repaired and repaved include:

Jay Fleming

Ervin Rd. from Jennings Rd. to the bridge

First St. from Monroe to Cherry St.

Monroe St. from First St. to Center St.

Elm St. from Ervin Rd. to Webster Ave.

Woodstock Drive

Westchester Court

Fleming also noted the railroad tracks on E. Ervin Rd. will be closed for two days, mostly likely September 8-9, while crews remove the unused spur on the east side of the main line, then repair and improve the main line spur.

He said this Wednesday and Thursday the Main St. and Washington St. intersection will have stripes removed and new stripes put down, fences removed and traffic lights going back to original timing.

“We’re looking forward to doing that but there will be some traffic snarls that day as we have machines on the road and try to maintain traffic, so just a few more days of patience from everybody,” he said.

He also said the pedestrian crossing on Washington St. between the railroad tracks and Main St. is up and operational.

“You have 13 seconds to cross the street, which is adequate time to cross 35 feet of road when it’s activated,” Fleming said. “We see how this goes but so far so good.”