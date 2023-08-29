Gas prices falling, at least for now

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, but that trend may not continue this week.

Pump prices currently average $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are two cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

Gas prices in Van Wert were below the state average Monday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.87 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.23 a gallon, a difference of $1.36 per gallon.

In Van Wert, pump prices for self-serve regular ranged from $3.39 to $3.46 per gallon Monday night.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen four cents per gallon in the last week, to an average $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend and a couple of other factors may reverse the trend of falling gas prices.

“The drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 28, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 28, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

August 28, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 28, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 28, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

August 28, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 28, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 28, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 28, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)