Random Thoughts: thrills, numbers, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the NWC, a thrilling finish, big numbers, a new documentary, the return of college football and more expansion.

This is the week

We should know by this Friday if the Northwest Conference will have a new member.

The NWC has given Delphos St. John’s a September 1 deadline to decide if the school wants to join the conference. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what happens next.

If the answer is no, then what? If it’s yes, is the next move trying to somehow find another full time member or a football only member? There are other options, but those seem to be the main ones.

The Blue Jays

Speaking of Delphos St. John s, the Blue Jays and Lima Central Catholic played perhaps the most exciting football game in Week No. 2

During the Saturday afternoon game, the Blue Jays scored twice within the final 8:30 to defeat the Thunderbirds 42-40. Perhaps it was revenge for two losses last year, once in the regular season, the other in the playoffs.

Big numbers

If you’re keeping track at home, here are some astounding numbers from last Friday’s Van Wert-Bath football game.

The game itself took three hours and three minutes to complete. In that time, the Cougars and Wildcats combined to score 106 points, 56 of which were scored in the second quarter. They combined to run 145 plays, 15 of which were touchdowns. Amazingly, there was just one turnover. The two teams also combined for 1,159 total yards. Brylen Parker alone accounted for 581 yards, not including a 32-yard punt return. There were 48 first downs in the game.

BS High

I watched the documentary about Bishop Sycamore, called BS High. It was released late last week on Max, formerly HBO Max.

All I can say is wow. I don’t want to spoil it for anyone who hasn’t seen it or wants to watch it, but wow.

If you don’t know the story, Bishop Sycamore was a so-called high school in Columbus with ambitions of becoming a sports training academy like IMG Academy. In fact, Bishop Sycamore played IMG Academy in a nationally televised game on ESPN two years ago and that’s how things came to light.

I highly recommend watching BS High. It s a real eye opener.

Welcome back

Yes, there were a few games on Saturday, but welcome back college football. A full schedule of games is on tap. One of my favorite things about Labor Day weekend now \endash college football will be on Thursday through Labor Day Monday. If you re a fan, you can’t ask for much more.

Expansion/realignment

On the heels of the most recent wave of college conference realignment, there’s word the ACC is now seriously considering adding Stanford and Cal from the PAC-12 (or PAC-4), plus SMU. Another cross country league.

That leaves Washington St. and Oregon St. out in the cold for now, but I could see them joining the Mountain West Conference and fitting in well.

When will the madness stop?

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.