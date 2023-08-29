Roundup: volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Continental 1

CONTINENTAL — Emma Bowersock had 17 kills and Lincolnview defeated Continental 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 29-27 on Monday.

Beth Hughes added 10 kills and four Lancers registered in double digits in digs – Allie Miller (22), Ashlyn Price (17), Kaylyn Gerold (12) and Bowersock (10). Gerold had a match-high 35 assists.

Lincolnview (5-0) will host Ottoville today.

Bath 3 Van Wert 1

LIMA — Bath defeated Van Wert 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-10 in the WBL opener on Monday.

Van Wert (0-3, 0-1 WBL) will play at Kalida today.

Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 7 Crestview 4

CONVOY — Crestview fell to 0-2 on the young soccer season with a 7-4 lost to visiting Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Addison Williman scored a pair of goals for the Lady Knights, while Ellie Ward and Adessa Alvarez each scored one. Alvarez also had an assist.

Crestview will play at Miller City on Wednesday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 4 Van Wert 1

WAPAKONETA – Mandy Burenga was Van Wert’s lone winner against Wapakoneta on Monday. Burenga defeated Brooke Minning 6-3, 6-3 at first singles.

The Cougars (0-5, 0-3 WBL) will play at Lima Central Catholic today.

Golf

Ottoville 163 Patrick Henry 174 Crestview 182

At Hickory Sticks, Ottoville won Monday’s tri-match with Patrick Henry and Crestview.

Ottoville’s Keaton Schnipke was the match medalist with a 36, and he was followed by Evan Altenburger (39), Michael Turnwald (41), and Blake Kortokrax (47).

Crestview was led by Matthew Dealey (39), followed by Trey Skelton (45), Logan Schlemmer (47) and Brady Petrie (51).

Lincolnview 183 Allen East 186 Spencerville 199 Ada 213

Luke Bollenbacher and Jared Jessee each shot a 44 and the Lancers came out on top in their NWC match on Monday. Aiden Hardesty shot a 46 and Nick Evans added a 49.