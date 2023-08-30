City still dealing with TTHM water issues

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The City of Van Wert continues to fight levels of TTHM (total trihalomethanes) that are above drinking water standards.

The topic was addressed by Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. The most recent round of testing showed levels above the standard of 0.080 mg/L.

Jay Fleming

“We did sample last week and got the results on Friday,” Fleming said. “We had two results of 0.090 and 0.094. It’s unfortunate (because) August every year is our worst time because we’re treating 80 degree water and that’s where these things like to thrive.”

Fleming went on to say he was notified by the Ohio EPA on Friday that the city will be getting findings and orders.

“We haven’t gotten out of this cycle so what findings and orders will do is…basically they’ll ask to give them a date when we’re going to bring this plan in compliance and what steps are going to be taken to do that,” Fleming stated. “We’ll negotiate on that timing – that could be 1-3 years, we just don’t know until we enter into discussions.”

He also said believes a water tower mixer concept would work and he said data that’s starting to build shows a treatment technique change made two weeks ago is showing some positive results.

“We may always have 0.090’s in August but if we can maintain the rest of the year in the 0.050-0.070 range, that 0.090 won’t affect us and won’t put us in violation,” he said. “We’re going to try to get as much time as we can because this is an expensive endeavor that may not be necessary if the the treatment processes that we’ve implemented work.”

Notices sent out by the city this year said the levels detected do not pose an immediate risk to your health. Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. The notices also said residents do not need to use an alternative (e.g. bottled) water supply but anyone with specific health concerns should consult their doctor.