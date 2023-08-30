Cougars to face improved Bulldog squad

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While he’s had help all around, it’s been the Brylen Parker show during Van Wert’s first two football games.

The 6-0, 200 pound senior quarterback has completed 33-of-47 passes for 583 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions and he’s logged 40 carries for 337 yards and five more scores. Along with those numbers, he has 14 tackles, third best on the team.

“Brylen has all of the positive traits that you want in a football player and person,” Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker said. “He is resilient and capable of overcoming adversity and has a will to succeed that cannot be taught. His teammates believe in him and have confidence in his ability to lead us each week. He is willing to do whatever we need to excel offensively, defensively, and special teams.”

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker has been a frequent flyer to the end zone. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Their quarterback is extremely talented, especially with his feet,” Celina head coach Brennan Bader said. “We must be prepared for their fast tempo offense.”

Parker and his Van Wert (2-0) teammates will be put to the test by a much improved Celina (1-1) team Friday night at Eggerss Stadium, where the Cougars have won 20 consecutive games. After losing the opener to powerful Versailles 35-0, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 37-15 victory over St. Marys Memorial last Friday. Celina led 14-7 at halftime, then enjoyed a 23-8 scoring advantage in the second half. The Bulldogs rushed for over 300 yards in the game, including 112 on just 12 carries by Jon Lutz and 120 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

“We did not turn the ball over and we controlled the ball all night,” Bader said. “We finished drives. Defensively we were able to shut down the run and limit the big plays to two or three. We were sound in all three phases of the game.”

“Coach Bader and his staff really have them playing well,” Recker said. Offensively they do a great job of mixing in different run schemes that can hit a defense in different spots on the field. They have good size on their offensive line and can get the ball to a few different guys who can gain yards quickly.”

“Defensively, they have very good size at their defensive line along with active linebackers and defensive backs,” he added. “They have three players on their defense who return as seniors and were first team all-WBL last year as juniors, so overall they are very well coached and have good players at all positions.”

While looking at his own team after Friday’s 64-42 win over Bath, Recker said the offensive line continues to gel and shown versatility in blocking.

“Against Bryan we had to be more of an inside zone team and they were able to control the line of scrimmage,” Recker said. “This past week against Bath we struggled with the inside zone but they did a great job of blocking our gap schemes. They do a great job of adapting to what the defense is giving us and they take a lot of pride in executing their assignments.”

When the two teams met last year, Celina led 7-0 at halftime but the Cougars went on to win 43-7.

Friday’s Celina at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.