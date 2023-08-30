H. Lucille (Lucy) Robey

H. Lucille (Lucy) Robey, 93, of St Marys, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023.

She was born August 22, 1930, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and was raised in Colville, Washington with her seven siblings. At 19 she met the love of her life, Paul (Pete) Robey. They married six months later and made the big move back to his hometown of Van Wert.

Lucy Robey

Pete and Lucy set up house and started their family within a year. Five children later, Pete’s job would move them to four different states. Lucy would never complain when Pete said it was time to move, she just packed up the house and the kids. Her kind heart and motherly instincts benefited all who grew to know and love the Robey family. Always one to open her heart and home to friends and family alike, she was a mom to more than just her five children.

Pete and Lucy eventually retired and hit the road in their RV, traveling the country visiting friends and family. During the winter you would find them at their beloved Cocopah Bend Resort in Yuma, Arizona, hitting the golf course (Lucy was always a better shot than Pete) and spending time with friends. Lucy was a hugger and if she loved you, you were getting a hug. Her love, her hugs and her famous handmade dish cloths will be greatly missed and the memories cherished by all who knew her.

Lucy is survived by her children, Sandy (Doug Campbell) Robey, Paula (Bobbi Ames) Robey, Janeen (Eric) Hayes, Shari (Robb) Macdonald; grandchildren, Dylan (Alicia) Hayes, Colton (Amy) Hayes, Hanna (Jes Boyd) Robey, and Jameson Macdonald, and great-grandchildren: Isabella, Hudson, and Rediker Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pete Robey and their son Stephen Paul Robey.

There will be a private graveside service on Sunday, September 10. In case of inclement weather, services will be at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, preferred memorials: Everhart Hospice in Greenville.

To share in H. Lucille’s online memorial, please visit alspachgearhart.com.