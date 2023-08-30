New property values can be reviewed

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Auditor Jami Bradford has announced that tentative property values for 2023 reappraisal are now available for review.

The new property values are displayed on the Van Wert County Auditor’s website. For office hour inquiries, call the Van Wert Auditor’s office at 419.238.0843 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bradford is offering Informal Value Review appointments by phone or in-person to provide taxpayers the opportunity to review and have questions answered regarding their new property valuations.

Appraisers will be available for an informal value review at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office during these dates and times:

Monday, September 11, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m,

Tuesday, September 12, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m,

Wednesday, September 13, 12-6 p.m.,

Thursday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments may be set up online at SignUpGenius.com.