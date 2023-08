Record breaker!

Wayne Trace’s Paige Alber (far right, No. 8) and teammates celebrate after she broke the school record for number of aces in a match. Alber, a senior setter, finished with 11 aces in a five-set match against Liberty Center on Monday, breaking the previous record of nine. Liberty Center won the match 14-25, 25-18, 25-11, 6-25, 15-10. Photo submitted