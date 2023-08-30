Robert “Doc” E. Beck

Robert “Doc” E. Beck, 68, passed away Sunday, August 27, at his home in Middlebury, Indiana.

He was born in Van Wert, September 12, 1954.

Doc retired from manufacturing and residential real estate sales. He was passionate about homes and home improvement. He was a craftsman who built two successive family homes, including the beautiful dream home he currently enjoyed with his wife, Sherry. Bob was a kind and gentle man who loved a good joke and enjoyed telling them to his friends and grandchildren. He was always there to help with a project and had a one-liner ready for the occasion.

Doc enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and watching football. His passion for football came from his high school experiences on the field at Van Wert High. He often began those stories with “in the good ole days.”

Bob is survived by family members that he dearly loved including his wife Sheryl Beck of Middlebury; his children, Shannon (Brad) Greve of Van Wert, Brandy (Ryan) Hill of Elkhart, Indiana, Jason (Jennifer) Hicks of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Daniel Hicks of Windgap, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Shirley Coon of Van Wert, and Karen Sproles of Springfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, DeNelle Beckler; his father, Vernon Beck, and a brother, Phillip Beck.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arraignments are entrusted to the Miller-Steward Funeral Home, Middlebury.