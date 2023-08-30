Roundup: volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Coldwater 3 Crestview 2

CONVOY — It took five sets but Coldwater defeated Crestview 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory finished with 15 assists, 14 digs and 13 kills. Adelyn Figley led the Lady Knights with 15 kills and Myia Etzler added 13, while Ellie Kline had 22 digs. Kaci Gregory finished with 15 digs and Josie Kulwicki had 10 digs and was 22-of-22 from the service line with a pair of aces.

The Lady Knights (2-1) will play at Antwerp on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 2

In a match that went the distance, Lincolnview defeated Ottoville 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-11 on Tuesday.

Emma Bowersock had 12 kills and 11 digs, Allie Miller had 14 digs, Ashlyn Price had a team high 22 assists plus nine kills, and Kaylyn Gerold had 12 assists. Beth Hughes served up four aces.

Lincolnview (6-0) will host Elida next Tuesday.

Kalida 3 Van Wert 0

KALIDA — Kalida swept Van Wert 25-17, 25-8, 25-15 on Tuesday.

Van Wert (0-4) will return to action Thursday at Celina.

Golf

Lincolnview hosts Antwerp, LCC

The Lancers defeated Antwerp 172-197 at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday. Lima Central Catholic only had three players and didn’t qualify for a team score, but the Thunderbirds had the match medalist, Parker Judy, who shot a 36.

Aiden Hardesty led the Lancers with a 41, while Luke Bollenbacher and Chayse Overholt each fired a 43. Three others – Jared Jessee, Nick Evans and Bosten Bailey each carded a 45.

Antwerp was led by Draven Moreno, who shot a 45.

The Lancers will host Miller City today.

Crestview 3 Parkway 1

Crestview defeated Parkway 3-1 in match play at Hickory Sticks on Tueday.

Matthew Dealey, Trey Skelton and Evan Hart won for Crestview, while Mason Schumm won for Parkway.

The Knights will host Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Tennis

Lima Central Catholic 4 Van Wert 1

LIMA — At UNOH Courts on Tuesday, Van Wert’s second doubles team of Brooke Young and Kelta Cowan defeated Lucy Bensinger and Annika Neimeyer 6-1, 6-1, but the Thunderbirds defeated the Cougars 4-1.

Van Wert will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 0 New Knoxville 0

Lincolnview and New Knoxville played to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

The Lancers will play Lima Central Catholic at Spartan Stadium today.

Temple Christian 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Pioneers handed Van Wert a 4-0 loss on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-3) will host Bath on Thursday.

Bath 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

LIMA — The Lady Cougars were shut out by Bath 11-0 on Tuesday. Van Wert did not allow a goal in the second half.

Van Wert will face Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium on Thursday.