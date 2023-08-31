Defendants appear in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A total of five criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 30.

During an arraignment hearing held last Thursday, Julie Survilla, 47, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 13.

Trenton Harker, 24, of Van Wert, was arraigned on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea to a single count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. September 20.

Three other hearings were held on Wednesday.

Armando Duprey, Jr., 37, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for grand theft, a fourth degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentences will be served concurrently, and he was given credit for 84 days already served. He was ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Joshua Carroll, 35, of St. Marys, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol while on bond. Judge Martin Burchfield set new bond at $5,000 cash or commercial surety, plus electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor if bond is posted. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 18.

Sharley Blake, 37, of Willshire, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. September 27.