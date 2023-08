Fair fun!

Day No. 2 of the Van Wert County Fair is in the books. Among the day’s events: a cheerleading competition, various contests and exhibits and more. It was also Senior Citizens Day. Today is Veterans Day at the fair, featuring free admission for all military veterans and their spouses. Veterans and spouses will also be able to enjoy tonight’s Confederate Railroad Concert (7:30 p.m.) free of charge. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent