Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Labor Day weekend brings with it Week No. 3 of the high school football season. It seems like it wasn’t that long ago when the holiday weekend meant the start of the season, but the ever expanding playoff system has changed all of that.

The Midwest Conference will begin conference games on Friday. The Western Buckeye League did that last week and the Northwest Conference and Green Meadows conference will start next week.

Last week I went 22-7 (76 percent), which isn’t where I wanted to be. For the season my record is 45-13, or 77.5 percent. As you know, my weekly goal is to correctly pick at least 80 percent of the listed games. A total of 20 area games are on this week’s slate.

Games of the Week

Columbus Grove (1-1) at Patrick Henry (2-0)

So far this season I’m 0-2 with Columbus Grove. Maybe the third time will be a charm. I have to say this is one of the better matchups on this week’s schedule. As much I respect Patrick Henry and the consistency in their program, I believe Columbus Grove is the more battle tested team. It should be a fairly close game and I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Kenton (1-1) at Elida (2-0)

Something has to give in this one. Kenton has scored 64 points in two games, including 32 in the fourth quarter of last week’s 52-39 win over Ottawa-Glandorf. Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf has given up just 15 points in two games. While I do believe Kenton is on the right track I’m siding with the defense here and picking the Bulldogs.

The pick: Elida

Paulding (1-1) at Delphos Jefferson (0-2) (Saturday)

I’m very intrigued by this one and it feels like a game that could go either way. It’s also a matchup of former NWC foes. I’ll admit I’ve gone back and forth with this one and I’ve probably way over-thought it, but I’m going with the home team in this one.

The pick: Delphos Jefferson

Crestview (1-1) at Wayne Trace (1-1)

I’ll just come out and say it – it’s too close to call. This should be an excellent game between these two non-conference rivals. I really think this is a toss-up game but since I have to make a pick, I’m going to go with recent history. The Knights have won eight straight against the Raiders and I’m picking them to make it nine straight.

The pick: Crestview

Celina (1-1) at Van Wert (2-0)

The Cougars had better be ready for a Celina ground attack that churned out over 300 yards against Celina. Van Wert has struggled against the run the first couple of weeks, although its more than fair to point out they’ve gotten stops when they needed them. Van Wert has won 20 straight at home and while I think the Cougars will make it 21 straight, this game scares me.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial: Defiance

Shawnee at Bath: Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf: Wapakoneta

MAC

Anna at St. Henry: St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Coldwater: Coldwater

Marion Local at Minster: Marion Local

Parkway at New Bremen: New Bremen

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s: Versailles

Non-conference

Ada at Buckeye Central: Buckeye Central

Allen East at Indian Lake: Allen East

Bluffton at Ayersville: Bluffton

Lima Central Catholic at Carey: Lima Central Catholic

Lima Sr. at Withrow: Withrow

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic: Pandora-Gilboa

Riverside at Spencerville: Spencerville