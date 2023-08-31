Van Wert announces short street closures

VW independent staff/submitted information

Streets in the downtown Van Wert area will be temporarly closed for different events in September.

First United Methodist Church – Box City/Homeless for a Night event in Fountain Park will be from 6 p.m. Saturday, September 9, to 7 a.m. Sunday, September 10. The street closure during that time will be Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave. with both intersections to remain open.

Van Wert County Probate/Juvenile Court – The Ohio Justice Bus event on from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 12. There will be no street closure, but the first three parking spaces from W. Court St. to E. Court St. are needed for the bus to park for the event.

Historic Main Street Van Wert – The Harvest Moon Festival event will be from 12 p.m. to midnight Saturday, September 23. The street closure during that time will be Main St. from Washington St. to Market St; Main St. from Washington St. to Shannon St., and Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave.

The Forge Christian Ministries – Their community picnic event (150th anniversary) will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The street closure during that time will be East Central Ave. between South Franklin St, and South Vine St.