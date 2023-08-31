VW independent soccer, golf roundup

VW independent sports

Soccer

Lincolnview 8 Lima Central Catholic 1

LIMA — The Lancers exploded for eight goals on the way to an 8-1 win over Lima Central Catholic at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday. It was the first win of the season for Lincolnview.

Jackson Evans, Reece Berryman and Gavin Evans each had two goals, while Austin Bockrath and Reide Jackson each added one. Jackson Evans and Jackson each had assists, as did Jacob Grubb.

Lincolnview (1-2-1) will host Spencerville on Tuesday.

Golf

Miller City 176 Lincolnview 182

Miller City’s Will Otto shot a 41 and was the match medalist and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview 176-182 at Hickory Sticks on Wednesday.

Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with a 43, while Aiden Hardesty shot a 45. Nick Evans and Chayse Overholt each carded a 47.

Lincolnview will face Crestview and Delphos Jefferson today.

Van Wert 167 Elida 187

LIMA — At Tamarac Golf Course, Van Wert defeated Elida by 20 strokes, 167-187 on Wednesday.

Sam Houg finished as the match medalist with a 38, while Keaton Foster was one stroke back at 39. Griffin McCracken (44) and Carter Wright (46) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.

Van Wert (2-1 WBL) will host Wapakoneta at Willow Bend today.