167th annual Van Wert County Fair off to a good start

The decisions weren’t always easy, but many ribbons have been awarded at the 167th annual Van Wert County Fair. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Very pleasant weather and special days helped boost attendance during the first three days of the Van Wert County Fair, as thousands of people streamed through the gates Tuesday-Thursday.

Temperatures generally in the 70s and autumn-like conditions at night made it a more enjoyable experience for everyone and two traditional favorites – Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday and Veterans Day on Thursday – served a nice draw as well, along with food vendors, award winning exhibits and much more.

“We average 50,000-65,000 during fair week and our numbers are up for the first two days of the fair, so we’re trending in the right direction, Van Wert County Agricultural Society Marketing Manager Marie Miller said Thursday afternoon. “It’s always ideal for our Jr. Fair and Sr. Fair exhibitors when the weather cooperates, especially for our patrons. I think it’s lent itself in a very positive way to have crispy breezy mornings and not terribly hot afternoons and evening hours…it’s made a more delightful fair experience.”

Miller noted exact attendance figures weren’t readily available.

For those planning to visit the fair on Sunday and/or Monday, temperatures will climb, with projected highs in the 90s Sunday and Monday, the final day of the 167th annual fair.

“We have such a full lineup of entertainment for young and old and even though it’s going to be little bit on the warm side I don’t think it’s going to deter people from having a good time,” Miller said.

The list of upcoming attractions includes including OSPTA Tractor Pulls at 6:30 tonight, and the main attraction Saturday night will be the Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. In addition, Saturday is First Responders Day, featuring free admission for all first responders all day.

The grandstand will be busy on Sunday and Monday with motocross at 1 p.m. and the ABAR Rodeo at 8 p.m. Sunday, then harness racing at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by thoroughbred racing at 3 p.m. and the annual closer, the demolition derby at 6 p.m.

The Jr. Fair livestock sale, which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday will officially bring an end to this year’s fair.