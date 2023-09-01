Jack Lee Frysinger Jr.

Jack Lee Frysinger Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida, at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, August 29. He was surrounded in the warmth and love of his children and his wife of 57 years, Deborah.

Jack was born November 18, 1944, at Van Wert Hospital, the eldest of three boys, to Jack Lee Frysinger Sr. and Ruth (Pond) Frysinger.

Jack Frysinger Jr.

Jack was raised in Van Wert and was proud to be a Van Wert Cougar. He was involved in a variety of clubs, activities, and sports at Van Wert High School. There he met the love of his life, Deborah (Dull) Frysinger and their love for each other blossomed. They married on August 20, 1966. He graduated from Wright State University Dayton in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in English, a library science minor, and a drivers education minor. After dedicating his life to the Army for 28 years, he retired in 2004 as a Command Sergeant Major.

He won many awards throughout his military career, several including excelled marksmanship. The greatest loves of his life were God, his wife, his family, his country, and THE Ohio State University. He never met a stranger and always had an engaging funny story to tell. He was the definition of what it meant to have sportsmanship. He was humorous, wise, and a little ornery at times. He always carried his Bible with him as a faithful servant of God. Jack held many titles in his life, from coach to Command Sergeant Major, but his favorite role was being a father and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his adult children, whether they were watching a game, or just telling stories of the past. He was always there for them and never missed a game, competition, concert, or performance. He was their number one fan and always offered his unwavering love, support, and words of encouragement. Jack was honored to be an active part of the Van Wert community.

Jack was the head of all three bodies of the Masonic Temple in Van Wert. He was proud to be a Mason and served on the drill team. Sports became another passion in his life. He was a little league and pony league coach, and also served as co-commissioner of little league. He also coached three of his children in baseball and softball. He was a licensed referee for softball, basketball, and baseball. Even after moving to Naples, Florida, he still supported Van Wert Athletics as cougar pride ran deep in Jack L. Frysinger Jr.’s life. He was a member of the choir and taught Sunday School at Trinity United Methodist Church, and also taught Vacation Bible School at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Calling hours are 2-7 p.m. Monday, September 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour ahead of services on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert High School Booster Club or the First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.