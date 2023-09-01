Bulldogs end VW’s home winning streak

They say all good things must come to an end and that was the case Friday night at Eggerss Stadium. Celina built up a 10-point fourth quarter lead then held on to upset Van Wert 17-14, ending a 20-game home winning streak.

Even though the Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) appeared to be out of sync most of the night, they still had a chance to win the game. After a 57-yard touchdown sprint by Celina quarterback Bobby Jones gave the Bulldogs a 17-7 lead with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter, Van Wert drove 64 yards and scored on a six-yard touchdown pass from Brylen Parker to Reese Krugh with 48 seconds left to pull within three. The Cougars then recovered an onside kick at the Celina 48-yard line but Parker threw four straight incompletions, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.

Keldyn Bill cradles the ball and looks for running room against Celina. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

“They did a good job of getting us out of rhythm offensively with a three-man front and a four-man box, and we just couldn’t get the running game going,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Give them credit, they have great size and physicality up front and they forced us to pass against eight guys in zone coverage. They just made things really difficult for us.”

“For us to give ourselves a chance to win with 40 seconds left to go is a great job by the kids,” he continued. “We have to continue to work on the little things like penalties and things that will help us in the long run.”

Parker finished the night 16-of-33 for 126 yards and a touchdown, plus 26 carries for 87 yards. Conner Campbell had six receptions for 49 yards, while Krugh added five catches for 27 yards.

Earlier in fourth quarter, Van Wert recovered a Celina fumble at the 40 but turned the ball over on downs.

A 30-yard field goal by Zach Greber late in the first quarter gave Celina (2-1, 2-0 WBL) a 3-0 lead. The Cougars responded with an 18-play drive that began at the Van Wert 75 but were turned away on downs inside the Celina five yard line.

Celina’s next drive ended with an interception by Gage Stemen that gave Van Wert the ball at the Cougar 22 with 1:22 left until halftime, but the hosts were unable to capitalize.

After exchanging punts to open the third quarter, Celina drove to the Van Wert 33 but missed a 43-yard field goal attempt. The Cougars finally got on the board on the ensuing drive when Keldyn Bill broke free and outraced the Bulldogs down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Bill went on to finish with eight carries for 87 yards.

“It was good to get him going,” Recker said. “It was a big time run and he’s the kind of guy that we have to keep trying to find ways to get the ball to him. He does a lot of positive things for us.”

The lead turned out to be short lived. After Morris completed a 13-yard pass to Braylon Gabes to end the third period, Morris scored on a 57-yard keeper to put the Bulldogs back on top 10-7 Morris went on to finish with 14 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Van Wert will travel to Defiance (3-0, 2-0 WBL) on Friday night. The Bulldogs defeated St. Marys Memorial 30-15.

“Defiance won’t feel sorry for us and we need to have a great week (of practice) go up there expecting to win,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C (1:51) Zach Greber 30-yard field goal

Third quarter

VW (:33) Keldyn Bill 56-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

C (11:50) Bobby Morris 57-yard run (Zach Greber kick)

C (3:02) Bobby Morris 57-yard run (Zach Greber kick)

VW (:48) Brylen Parker 6-yard pass to Reese Krugh (Griff McCracken kick)