Delphos St. John’s declines NWC invite

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — After mulling it for several weeks, Delphos St. John’s has declined an invitation to join the Northwest Conference.

The school’s administration issued a brief statement on the decision late Friday morning.

“With much consideration, we have decided to remain within the MAC Conference,” the statement said. “We look forward to striving toward excellence within one of the best small school conferences in the state of Ohio.”

Delphos St. John’s is the second Midwest Athletic Conference to decline an invitation to join the NWC. Parkway made the decision earlier this summer.

The NWC is looking to replace Ada and Leipsic after the current school year. Both schools are leaving to join the Blanchard Valley Conference. Liberty-Benton and Lima Central Catholic expressed interest in joining the NWC and Fort Loramie voiced interest in becoming a football-only member, but no invitations were extended.

NWC principals are expected to meet September 13 to discuss possible other options and/or the future of the conference.