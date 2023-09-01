Elmer J. Baker

Elmer J. Baker, age 68, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his home in Payne.

Elmer was born on March 25, 1955, in Van Wert, to Elmer and Thelma (Rodman) Baker, who both preceded him in death. He married Cheryl (Woodard) Tillotson December 17, 1988, and she survives.

Elmer retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert, where he was a lead man on the manufacturing line. Elmer was a devoted member of Payne Church of the Nazarene. He loved metal detecting, fishing, writing music and playing guitar in his spare time.

Along with his loving wife, Elmer is survived by sons, David (Tracie) Tillotson of Graytown, and Jeremy (Deanna) Tillotson of Fort Wayne; daughters, Bobbi Baker of Herman, Missouri, and Ashley Simonin of Lima; a sister, Joann (Roger) Barker of Defiance, and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by brothers, John and Glen Baker, and sisters, Erma Friend, Rose Marie Maples, Carolyn Goins, Nellie Mae Hartman, and Toni Searfoss.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, at Payne Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Lehman Cemetery, Benton Township. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Payne Church of the Nazarene, or the Paulding County Senior Center, Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.