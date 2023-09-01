Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 1.
WBL
Celina 17 Van Wert 14
Defiance 30 St. Marys Memorial 15
Elida 30 Kenton 22
Bath 20 Shawnee 17 (OT)
Wapakoneta 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 0
MAC
Anna 40 St. Henry 18
Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 7
Marion Local 42 Minster 7
New Bremen 50 Parkway 15
Versailles 41 Delphos St. John’s 0
Non-conference
Ada 41 Buckeye Central 25
Antwerp 45 Hilltop 6
Archbold 48 Tinora 7
Bluffton 42 Ayersville 0
Bryan 67 Fairview 46
Carey 28 Lima Central Catholic 14
Crestview 21 Wayne Trace 20
Edon 47 Hicksville 12
Indian Lake 28 Allen East 27
Leipsic 21 Pandora-Gilboa 14
Montpelier 34 Edgerton 28 (OT)
Patrick Henry 40 Columbus Grove 28
Riverside 45 Spencerville 10
Withrow 42 Lima Sr. 6
Saturday – Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
