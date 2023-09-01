Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 1.

WBL

Celina 17 Van Wert 14

Defiance 30 St. Marys Memorial 15

Elida 30 Kenton 22

Bath 20 Shawnee 17 (OT)

Wapakoneta 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 0

MAC

Anna 40 St. Henry 18

Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 7

Marion Local 42 Minster 7

New Bremen 50 Parkway 15

Versailles 41 Delphos St. John’s 0

Non-conference

Ada 41 Buckeye Central 25

Antwerp 45 Hilltop 6

Archbold 48 Tinora 7

Bluffton 42 Ayersville 0

Bryan 67 Fairview 46

Carey 28 Lima Central Catholic 14

Crestview 21 Wayne Trace 20

Edon 47 Hicksville 12

Indian Lake 28 Allen East 27

Leipsic 21 Pandora-Gilboa 14

Montpelier 34 Edgerton 28 (OT)

Patrick Henry 40 Columbus Grove 28

Riverside 45 Spencerville 10

Withrow 42 Lima Sr. 6

Saturday – Paulding at Delphos Jefferson