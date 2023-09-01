Jack Lee Frysinger Jr.

Jack Lee Frysinger Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida, at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023. He was surrounded in the warmth and love of his children and his wife of 57 years, Deborah.

Jack was born November 18, 1944, at Van Wert Hospital, the eldest of three boys, to Jack Lee Frysinger Sr. and Ruth (Pond) Frysinger.

Jack was raised in Van Wert, and was proud to be a Van Wert Cougar. He was involved in a variety of clubs, activities, and sports at Van Wert High School. There he met the love of his life, Deborah (Dull) Frysinger and their love for each other blossomed. They married on August 20, 1966.

He graduated from Wright State University Dayton in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in English, a library science minor, and a drivers education minor. After dedicating his life to the Army for 28 years, he retired in 2004 as a Command Sergeant Major. He won many awards throughout his military career, several including excelled marksmanship.

The greatest loves of his life were God, his wife, his family, his country, and THE Ohio State University. He never met a stranger and always had an engaging funny story to tell. He was the definition of what it meant to have sportsmanship. He was humorous, wise, and a little ornery at times. He always carried his Bible with him as a faithful servant of God. Jack held many titles in his life, from coach to Command Sergeant Major, but his favorite role was being a father and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his adult children, whether they were watching a game, or just telling stories of the past. He was always there for them and never missed a game, competition, concert, or performance. He was their number one fan and always offered his unwavering love, support, and words of encouragement. Jack was honored to be an active part of the Van Wert community.

Jack was the head of all three bodies of the Masonic Temple in Van Wert. He was proud to be a Mason and served on the drill team. Sports became another passion in his life. He was a little league and pony league coach, and also served as co-commissioner of little league. He also coached three of his children in baseball and softball. He was a licensed referee for softball, basketball, and baseball. Even after moving to Naples, Florida, he still supported Van Wert athletics as cougar pride ran deep in Jack L. Frysinger Jr.’s life. He was a member of the choir and taught Sunday School at Trinity United Methodist Church, and also taught Vacation Bible School at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. After moving to Florida in 2006, he became an active member of his church, joining committees and the praise band, and was eventually honored in becoming the Chairman of the Board of Elders at First Community Congregational Church of Lehigh Acres, Florida for over 15 years.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lee Frysinger Sr.; his brother, Gary Wayne Frysinger; his granddaughter, Josie Denys Garbash; his son-in-law, Telo J. Grove; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Blanche Frysinger, and his maternal grandparents, Denver and Alice Pond. He is also preceded in death by Ned and Margaret Dull, Faye and Eugene Dull, and Lois and Walter Stahl.

Jack is survived by his faithful and devoted wife, Deborah (Dull) Frysinger; five children, Calandra Diane (Frysinger) Gregory (Menelaos Gregory), Camille Denys (Frysinger) Garbash, Joel Lee Frysinger, Carisa Danielle (Frysinger) Lanning, and Cayla Doryn Frysinger.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Andreana Diane Gregory, Athan Menelaos Gregory, Evan Charles Gregory, James Michael Garbash, Jacob Jonathan Lanning, Abigail Mae Lanning, and Jackman Ortega Frysinger. He is survived by additional loved ones, Heather Ortega and Justin Jackson, and the many friends he made throughout his life.

Jack’s family will host calling hours from 2-7 p.m. Monday, September 4, at Cowan Funeral Home, Van Wert. Additional calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: First Community Congregational Church, Lehigh Acres, Florida.

On behalf of the Frysinger family, we thank you for loving our husband and father as much as we do.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.