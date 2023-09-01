Prep roundup: Golf, soccer, volleyball

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 165 Wapakoneta 171

The Cougars topped undefeated Wapakoneta 165-171 at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Sam Houg led Van Wert with a 38, while Keaton Foster and Griff McCracken were right behind with a 39 and 40 respectively. Hayden Dowler rounded out the scoring with a 48.

Van Wert will play Shawnee at Shawnee Country Club next Thursday.

Lincolnview 177 Delphos Jefferson 178 Crestview 185

The Lancers edged Delphos Jefferson by a single stroke and Crestview by eight strokes at Hickory Sticks on Thursday.

Aiden Hardesty led Lincolnview with a 42, followed by Luke Bollenbacher (44), Jared Jessee (45) and Chayse Overholt (46). Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier was the match medalist after shooting a 39. Teammate Troy Pseekos fired a 43, followed by Brady DuVall and Mason Willsie (48 each). Crestview was led by Matthew Dealey (42), followed by Trey Skelton (46), Logan Schlemmer (47) and Brady Petrie (50).

Soccer

Lima Sr. 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

LIMA — The Spartans defeated Van Wert 11-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-4) will return to action Tuesday at Celina.

Miller City 16 Crestview 0

MILLER CITY — Crestview was shut out by Miller City 16-0 on Thursday.

“We played hard and were playing through injuries and players missing for animal shows at the Van Wert County Fair,” head coach Cindy Lamb said. “Miller City is a seasoned, tough team.”

The Lady Knights (0-3) will play at Bluffton on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Celina over Van Wert 25-12, 25-9, 25-15

Crestview over Antwerp 25-18, 25-10, 25-12