Spirit EMS helping after Hurricane Idalia

VW independent staff/submitted information

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Spirit sent five ambulances and ten crew members along with additional medical supplies. Spirit anticipates the crews will be on a 14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed.

Spirit EMS is helping areas affected by Hurricane Idalia. Photo submitted

Five ambulances from Spirit left Tuesday morning after an overnight activation, and they arrived in their designated staging area shortly before midnight.

“As first responders, we provide care to those in need; so we view providing assistance to residents and communities being impacted by this disaster an honor,” said Brian K. Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS. “While we are deploying resources to some of the hardest hit areas, this will not affect our ability to continue providing medical care for the areas we serve across west central Ohio and eastern Indiana.”

The president also shared the company sends a mix of full-time employees and part-time special event and disaster relief personnel, whenever they are activated for a deployment.

“It’s a privilege for our family of professionals to be a part of these deployments whenever the need arises,” Hathaway explained. “We have a group of dedicated employees who remain ready should the call for a deployment occur. On Tuesday morning when we were activated, everyone that was called up to respond arrived on station and were ready to respond within a couple of hours. It’s gratifying to see the support their friends and family show as they head off on these missions.”

He shared that employees from several of the stations the company has across Ohio and Indiana are represented on this deployment. Spirit has stations in Greenville, Celina, Defiance, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, and Liberty, Indiana.