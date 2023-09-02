Local schools ranked on latest list

VW independent staff

The latest U.S. News and World Reports “Best High Schools” rankings were released this week and a group of local schools seemed to fare well on the list.

The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. The list includes 1,011 public high schools in Ohio.

Crestview ranked highest among local schools, at No. 79. Delphos Jefferson is ranked No. 129, followed by Van Wert (No. 191), Parkway (No. 225), Wayne Trace (No. 256), Lincolnview (No. 279) and Spencerville (No. 340).

Top ranked schools around from the area include Kalida (No. 7), Columbus Grove (No. 28) and Antwerp (No. 58). Bexley High School is ranked No. 1, followed by four Cincinnati area schools – Walnut Hills, Mariemont, Indian Hill and Wyoming. The full list of ranked schools can be found here.

Ohio high school students are assessed in English language arts, math, science and social studies via the Ohio Graduation Tests. To graduate, students must earn at least 20 credits in various subjects, learn economics and financial literacy, as well as take two or more semesters of fine arts, according to the Ohio Department of Education.