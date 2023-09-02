ODOT lists local construction projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, most work will cease on Monday, September 4, and work zones will be minimized. However, some contracted construction projects may continue as usual.

U.S. 224 between Hoaglin Center Road and State Route 637/Stemen Road is now open to traffic following a closure to replace three culverts. However, motorists should expect lane restrictions via flaggers to seed and mulch.

U.S. 224 between Liberty Union Road and U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions to remove reflective pavement markers to prepare for the upcoming chip seal of the route.

Ohio 66 between the city of Delphos and the Putnam County line will have lane restrictions to remove reflective pavement markers to prepare for the upcoming chip seal of the route.