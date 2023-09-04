Jason “Jake” E. Dull

Jason “Jake” E. Dull, 76, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2023, after bravely enduring an extended illness.

Jake was born on August 4, 1947, to Forest and Helen (King) Dull of Willshire, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 56 years, Rae S (Ernewein) Dull of Celina.

Jake Dull

Five children survive him: Jennifer (Bobby) Brewer of Celina, Juliet (Chris) Coppler of Decatur, Indiana, June (Jason) Arnold of Celina, Jessica Jaye Archibald of Lima, and Joelle (Travis) Pond of Celina. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as two siblings, Ned Dull of Wren and Carolyn Whitmore of Spencerville.

In the late 70s and early 80s, Jake was in retail management at Musicland Records. He also managed Casablanca Records in downtown Celina in the mid-80s. He continued to work in retail management as well as owning and operating Jay’s Lawn Service for many years, before his retirement at the age of 62.

Jake was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and was compelled to spread the word of God to everyone he knew and even those he didn’t. He was a devout fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cincinnati Reds. Jake was a lover of music, of the outdoors, and the family pets. In recent years, Jake enjoyed studying the word of God and spending time with his family, particularly watching recorded events of his grandchildren’s activities.

Jake was preceded in death by a child, Amy Dull; a sister, Marilyn Ahrens; a brother, Max Dull; a grandchild, Ayden Forest Maxwell Archibald, and a great-grandchild, Beau Alan Ray Flory. He was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Ralph Ahrens and Donald Whitmore and two sisters-in-law, Alice (Hughes) Dull and Gloria (Merriman) Dull.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will directly follow the funeral service and will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.