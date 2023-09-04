Shirley M. Partin

Shirley M. Partin, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on May 20, 1931, in Coldwater, to Raymond and Norma (Ford) Ritchie. She married Dean Anderson in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1975. She then married Cecil Partin in 1985, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

She was a graduate of Versailles High School.

Shirley retired in 1991 after 23 years of service at Buckeye Mart and Fisher’s Big Wheel, both in Van Wert.

She was a member of the Wesley Church of Van Wert. She was also a former member of the Van Wert Women of the Moose and Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary.

Shirley simply enjoyed people. She had a bright personality that was infectious. She prided herself on being a friend to everyone. To those that knew her, she was a rare gem that will be long-remembered.

Surviving are her sons, Randy (Deb) Anderson of Amissville, Virginia, Rick (Lynn) Anderson of Van Wert and Darell (Cindy) Anderson of Middle Point; a stepdaughter, Cheryl (Jerry) Gorman of Van Wert; grandchildren, Robert (Judy) Anderson, Ryan (Erica) Anderson, Kyle (Larissa) Anderson, Ashley Anderson and Christopher (Lindsey) Anderson; step-grandchildren, Troy Gorman, Traci Gorman and Caitlin Miller; 13 great grandchildren; a special friend, Don Evans, and countless “adopted” children Shirley would treat and care for as her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dean and Cecil; a brother, Harold (Ilo) Ritchie; a sister, Mary (John) Esser; stepchildren, Brenda Miller and Terry Lee Partin, and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Tim Owens, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Wesley Church of Van Wert.

To share in Shirley’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.