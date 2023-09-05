Crash claims 12-year-old Paulding boy

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed a 12-year-old boy on Labor Day.

A report from the patrol said the accident occurred on County Road 103 south of County Road 124 in Paulding Township at approximately 1:54 p.m. Monday.

A bicycle operated by Ross Erwin Myers, 12, of Paulding, was southbound on County Road 103. A 2017 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Cynthia K. Switzer, 45, of Paulding, was also southbound on CR103. Troopers said she failed to keep an assured clear distance ahead and striking the bicycle in the rear. Myers was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding Police Department, Paulding EMS, Paulding County Coroner, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.