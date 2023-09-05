Harvest Moon Festival set for Sept. 23

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s become a popular early autumn event in downtown Van Wert and it’s returning later this month.

The Harvest Moon Festival will be held along Main St. from 4-11 p.m. Saturday, September 23. It will feature food, market vendors, a beer tent, tailgating for the Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame football game (including an inflatable screen for viewing the game), various kids’ activities, a car show and live music by the Graveyard Daisies near the Marsh Hotel at 7 p.m.

Main Street Van Wert Interim Director Channing Wannemacher and Visit Van Wert Director Kim Fleming have teamed up to plan and promote the festival.

“Our sponsors have been incredible to work with and are so involved in the background to make sure our community has a great night,” Fleming said. “Follow our social media to stay up to date on all the details at Main Street Van Wert and Visit Van Wert.”